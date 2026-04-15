Online streamer Clavicular has been hospitalized following a suspected overdose that occurred during a livestream Tuesday night.

Video: Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose During Livestream https://t.co/CqzWZvbSCO pic.twitter.com/HcDSXZHrvF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 15, 2026

According to TMZ, a 911 dispatch call reported a “20-year-old male overdose” around 5:46 PM local time, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene where Clavicular was streaming with friends.

Video clips from the stream show him appearing to lose consciousness, raising concern among viewers in real time before the broadcast abruptly ended.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Clavicular was taken to the hospital, though details about his current condition remain limited. No official statement has been released so far, and attempts to reach his team for comment have not yet received a response.