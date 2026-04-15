A tornado near Wyoming, Iowa was captured on drone video today, showing a powerful funnel moving across the landscape.

Video: Drone Video Captures Tornado Near Wyoming, Iowa Today https://t.co/sTSPZUe5HR pic.twitter.com/UrCAoLS6Gw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 15, 2026

The aerial footage provides a clear view of the storm’s structure as it rotates and advances through the area.

Severe weather has been impacting parts of Iowa, with officials monitoring conditions closely.

The extent of damage or injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Residents are urged to stay alert as the Wyoming Iowa tornado situation continues to develop.