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Video: Drone Video Captures Tornado Near Wyoming, Iowa Today
A tornado near Wyoming, Iowa was captured on drone video today, showing a powerful funnel moving across the landscape.
The aerial footage provides a clear view of the storm’s structure as it rotates and advances through the area.
Severe weather has been impacting parts of Iowa, with officials monitoring conditions closely.
The extent of damage or injuries has not yet been confirmed.
Residents are urged to stay alert as the Wyoming Iowa tornado situation continues to develop.