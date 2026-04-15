First 360 Camera Flown Inside Tornado Captures Stunning Footage in Iowa

A 360 camera flown inside a tornado has captured rare and dramatic footage from within the storm near Wyoming, Iowa.

The video offers a unique view of the tornado’s structure, showing rotating winds and debris from inside the vortex.

Researchers and storm chasers say this may be the first time a 360-degree camera has been successfully flown into a tornado, providing new insights into severe weather behavior.

The footage is already drawing attention for its scientific value and unprecedented perspective.

More analysis is expected as experts review the tornado 360 camera footage.