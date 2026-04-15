A violent tornado near Masonville has been spotted on the ground, with video capturing the powerful storm as it moves through the area.

Violent Tornado on the Ground Near Masonville Caught on Video https://t.co/ViFXFcPVTQ pic.twitter.com/i9OwNryWoS — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 14, 2026

Footage shows a large, rotating funnel producing significant damage as it tracks across the landscape.

Emergency officials are monitoring the situation as severe weather continues to impact nearby communities.

The extent of damage and possible injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Residents in the area are urged to take shelter as the Masonville tornado remains an active and dangerous situation.