News
X (Twitter) Outage Reported as Users Experience Issues Nationwide
An X (Twitter) outage has been reported, with users experiencing issues on the platform starting around 5:13 PM EDT.
User reports indicate problems with loading content, posting, and accessing accounts across multiple regions.
The extent of the outage remains unclear as the situation continues to develop.
No official statement has been released yet regarding the cause of the disruption.
Users are advised to monitor updates as the X (Twitter) outage continues.