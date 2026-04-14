North Bergen Train Derailment: 8 Cars Off Tracks Near Tonnelle Avenue

North Bergen train derailment has escalated after officials confirmed that eight freight cars derailed near 2501 Tonnelle Avenue in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene following initial reports of the derailment.

Multiple Cars Off Tracks

Authorities said approximately eight cars of a freight train came off the tracks during the North Bergen train derailment, prompting concerns about potential hazards.

The extent of damage to the rail line and cargo remains under assessment.

Hazmat Teams on Scene

Hazmat units from Jersey City were dispatched to the scene as a precaution following the North Bergen train derailment.

Officials are working to determine whether any hazardous materials were involved.

Emergency Response

Multiple agencies are on site securing the area and evaluating risks linked to the derailment.

No immediate reports of injuries have been confirmed.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the North Bergen train derailment.

Further updates are expected as crews assess the situation and begin recovery operations.