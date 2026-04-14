North Bergen Train Derailment Reported in Hudson County, New Jersey

North Bergen train derailment has been reported in Hudson County, New Jersey, after a freight train came off the tracks, prompting an emergency response.

Authorities and rail crews were dispatched to the scene following reports of the derailment in North Bergen.

Freight Train Off Tracks

Initial reports indicate that a freight train derailed, though officials have not yet confirmed the number of cars involved or the extent of the incident.

Emergency personnel are working to assess the situation.

Response Underway

Crews are on scene managing the North Bergen train derailment, working to secure the area and prevent further risk.

Officials have not yet reported any injuries.

Details Still Emerging

Authorities are continuing to gather information about the cause of the derailment.

The North Bergen train derailment remains a developing situation, with further updates expected.