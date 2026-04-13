A small plane made an emergency landing on a roadway in Phoenix, drawing attention as drivers and bystanders watched the unusual scene unfold.

Video: Man Plays Aviation Music as Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Phoenix Road https://t.co/otTzbMut3u pic.twitter.com/IzxPqul8CI — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 12, 2026

Video shows the aircraft safely touching down on the road while a man nearby plays aviation-themed music on a Bluetooth speaker, adding a surreal moment to the situation.

Authorities responded quickly to secure the area and assist the pilot after the Phoenix emergency landing.

No immediate reports of injuries have been confirmed, and the cause of the emergency landing remains under investigation.