Unconfirmed Photo Circulating of Person at Salem Storage Facility

Salem New Hampshire possible suspect photo is circulating online showing an individual believed to be a worker at a storage facility in Salem, where heavy law enforcement activity has been reported.

The individual in the image appears to resemble a person of interest previously captured on camera in connection with the Brown University shooting, according to online speculation. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the person or any connection to the investigation.

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly urged the public not to speculate or identify individuals as the investigation remains active and ongoing.