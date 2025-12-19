News
Police Presence Seen at Salem, New Hampshire Construction Site
Salem New Hampshire police presence was observed Thursday after a news helicopter captured law enforcement activity in the parking lot of a construction company in Salem.
It remains unclear whether the location is directly connected to the ongoing investigation involving the Brown University shooting and the MIT professor killing, or if the site is being used as a staging area for law enforcement.
Authorities have not released official details regarding the purpose of the police presence. The situation remains developing.