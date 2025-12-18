Trump marijuana rescheduled Schedule III under new executive order

Trump marijuana rescheduled Schedule III after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will sign an Executive Order to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I controlled substance to Schedule III, a category that recognizes legitimate medical uses.

Trump Announces Executive Order to Reschedule Marijuana to Schedule III https://t.co/pJxhEHyhJv pic.twitter.com/00DeDQgmRt — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 18, 2025

Speaking in a recorded address, Trump said the change reflects evolving medical research and public understanding, noting that marijuana no longer belongs in the same legal category as drugs considered to have no accepted medical value.

What Schedule III classification means

Under federal law, Schedule III substances are recognized as having medical utility and are subject to less restrictive regulations compared to Schedule I drugs. The reclassification could significantly impact medical research, prescribing practices, and federal enforcement policies.

Trump emphasized that the decision aims to modernize drug policy while maintaining regulatory oversight.

Broader implications for policy and healthcare

The announcement marks a major shift in U.S. drug policy and could influence federal-state relations regarding marijuana regulation. While details of implementation were not immediately released, officials said further guidance would follow after the executive order is signed.

The White House has not yet provided a timeline for when the reclassification will formally take effect.