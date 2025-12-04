A shooting at a QuikTrip gas station in Omaha, Nebraska left three police officers injured, local media report. The suspect involved in the incident has been confirmed deceased by authorities.

Video: 3 Police Officers Shot at QuikTrip in Omaha, Nebraska; Suspect Dead https://t.co/x9bPhqeuhj pic.twitter.com/2Lfjqq0hHl — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 3, 2025

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and the area remains under investigation. The conditions of the injured officers have not been officially released.

Police are asking anyone with video footage or information about the shooting to contact local law enforcement.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Alt photo description: Officers respond to shooting at QuikTrip gas station in Omaha, Nebraska.

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