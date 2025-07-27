Horrific Mass Stabbing at Traverse City Walmart: 11 Injured, Suspect in Custody, FBI Joins Investigation

Horrific Mass Stabbing Rocks Traverse City Walmart: Multiple Injured, Suspect in Custody, FBI Mobilizes Full Resources. RETWEET

A brutal mass stabbing at a Walmart Supercenter in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 26, 2025, left at least 11 people injured, some critically, sparking chaos. The attack, near the pharmacy, prompted a Level 2 Mass Casualty response before 5 PM. Emergency services, including police and paramedics, swarmed the scene, applying tourniquets to victims, with some reports suggesting elderly shoppers were targeted. A male suspect was detained within minutes; his motive remains unknown.

No shots were fired, despite early confusion over an armed bystander’s intervention. Munson Medical Center is treating victims. The FBI has offered full resources to aid the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s investigation. The public is urged to avoid the area as police probe this heinous crime.