News
Update: Munson Healthcare Treating 11 Victims After Traverse City Mass Stabbing Incident
Munson Healthcare, the local medical center in Traverse City, confirms treating 11 victims following the mass stabbing incident.
Authorities continue their investigation into the attack, which left multiple people injured and caused widespread concern in the community. The suspect reportedly fled after an armed bystander intervened.
Police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information or footage to assist in the ongoing investigation.