Update 2: Suspect in custody after “multiple stabbing incident” at Walmart in Traverse City, Mich., state police say

MSP Sixth District confirmed that the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘multiple stabbing incident’ at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, with the suspect in custody. Exact figures unclear:

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time.

A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available.

Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going.