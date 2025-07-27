News
Update 2: Suspect in custody after “multiple stabbing incident” at Walmart in Traverse City, Mich., state police say
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time.
A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available.
Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going.