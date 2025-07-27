News
New Orleans Inmate Mistakenly Released After Clerical Error — Same Jail Where 10 Escaped Earlier This Year
Officials in New Orleans are calling on an inmate to turn himself in after a clerical error led him to be mistakenly released from the same prison where 10 men escaped earlier this year.’
‘Khalil Bryan was mistakenly released from the Orleans Parish Justice Center by the sheriff’s office, an apologetic New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said at a Friday news conference.’