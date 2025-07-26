Brooklyn, NY – July 25, 2025

Firefighters are actively responding to a vehicle fire in East New York, Brooklyn, with thick smoke billowing into the surrounding streets.

Video: Breaking News: Vehicle Fire in East New York, Brooklyn https://t.co/9wp9KPVzia pic.twitter.com/pDHKyvkuZb — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 26, 2025

The incident occurred earlier this evening, prompting emergency crews to quickly arrive on the scene. Residents and drivers are urged to avoid the area to allow first responders full access to contain the blaze and ensure public safety.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the situation remains active. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire or whether other vehicles or nearby structures were affected.

More updates to follow as the story develops.