EasyJet Flight to Corsica Diverted Back to Gatwick After Takeoff Due to Technical Issue

A scheduled easyJet flight diverted back to Gatwick Airport this afternoon, shortly after takeoff, due to a reported technical issue.

Flight EZY8461, which had departed for Bastia on the French island of Corsica, was forced to return to London Gatwick shortly before 4:30 PM on Friday, July 26. According to airport officials, the aircraft—a modern Airbus A321-251NX—landed safely at 4:24 PM, nearly two hours after its initial departure.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed:

“easyJet can confirm that flight EZY8461 from Gatwick to Bastia today returned to Gatwick and requested a priority landing on arrival into London Gatwick due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed normally and was met by emergency services purely as a precautionary measure in line with procedures, and all passengers disembarked normally.”

Although the nature of the technical problem has not yet been disclosed, reports from local residents indicated a notable emergency presence at the airport, including multiple ambulances seen arriving around the time of the landing.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to express concerns about delays, with one traveler noting their flight had already been delayed for two hours prior to takeoff.

No injuries were reported, and easyJet has yet to confirm if passengers will be placed on a replacement flight to Bastia later this evening.