Cambodian General Killed in Artillery Strike Amid Dawn Clashes with Thai Forces at Phu Makhuea

A high-ranking Cambodian general killed during an early morning artillery exchange with Thai forces at Phu Makhuea, a contested border area that has witnessed escalating tensions in recent days.

According to military sources, the general was struck during a heavy bombardment at dawn, as both sides exchanged artillery fire following overnight skirmishes. Cambodian officials have yet to release the name of the deceased general, pending notification of family.

The incident marks a serious escalation in the ongoing conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, with both nations deploying armored vehicles and heavy weaponry along the volatile frontier.

Phu Makhuea, situated near the border provinces of Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand and Oddar Meanchey in Cambodia, has been a flashpoint in recent weeks due to disputed territorial claims and military buildup.

Regional observers fear that continued clashes could spiral into a broader conflict unless diplomatic efforts are urgently revived.