Video: Cambodia Shoots Down Thai F-16 Fighter Jet with Surface-to-Air Missile

In a dramatic escalation of border tensions, Cambodia shoots down Thai F-16 fighter jet, according to claims made by Cambodian military officials on Saturday. The Royal Thai Air Force aircraft was allegedly struck by a surface-to-air missile after entering what Cambodia described as restricted airspace near the disputed frontier.

The claim that Cambodia shoots down Thai F-16 has not yet been independently verified, and Thai authorities have not confirmed the loss. Eyewitnesses near the border, however, reported explosions in the sky and falling debris consistent with a mid-air strike.

Cambodian officials stated the shootdown was a “defensive action” following what they called repeated incursions by Thai military aircraft. “We acted to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said a spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense.

If verified, the fact that Cambodia shoots down Thai F-16 could mark one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in years, sparking international concern. Regional analysts warn the incident could trigger broader instability unless both sides engage in immediate diplomatic dialogue.

Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border have flared in recent weeks amid exchanges of artillery fire and mutual accusations of airspace violations.