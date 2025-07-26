Elon Musk Slams UK’s Online Safety Act, Calls It “Suppression of the People”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has voiced strong criticism of the United Kingdom’s controversial Online Safety Act, alleging that the legislation is designed to curb free expression rather than protect users.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk claimed the act represents “the suppression of the people,” aligning with growing concerns among digital rights groups that the law could be used to censor online content under the guise of safety.

The Online Safety Act, which became law in 2023, gives UK regulators sweeping powers to force social media platforms to remove harmful content, including material considered abusive, illegal, or dangerous to children. Critics argue the bill lacks clear definitions and could be exploited to silence dissent or limit free speech.

Musk’s statement adds to ongoing global debate about the balance between internet regulation and freedom of expression. As the CEO of X, a platform already under scrutiny in multiple countries for its content moderation policies, Musk has frequently positioned himself as a defender of free speech — often clashing with regulators and lawmakers.

UK officials, however, have defended the act, saying it is essential for protecting users — especially minors — from harmful online content.