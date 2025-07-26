Video: 3 Gunmen Killed in Deadly Zahedan Court Attack in Iran
At least five people were killed and 13 others injured during a violent Zahedan court attack on the judiciary complex in southeastern Iran, according to IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.
The Zahedan court attack occurred when several gunmen opened fire on the judicial building. Iranian security forces responded swiftly, killing three of the attackers on the spot. The gunmen’s identities and affiliations remain unconfirmed.
The Zahedan court attack is the latest in a series of security incidents in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, a region often marked by ethnic and political tensions. Zahedan, the provincial capital, has long been a flashpoint for unrest.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Zahedan court attack at this time, but investigations are ongoing.