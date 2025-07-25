Emilie Porterfield-Hill: Human Remains Found in Cowley County Identified

Emilie Porterfield-Hill

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered earlier this week in Cowley County belong to Emilie Porterfield-Hill, a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sumner County on July 16.

According to Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti, the body was found Wednesday afternoon near a pond on private property in the southwest part of the county. The Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center performed an autopsy and confirmed the identity.

Sheriff Falletti noted that while the manner of death remains under investigation, early findings did not reveal signs of obvious acute injuries.

The case remains active as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding Emilie’s death.