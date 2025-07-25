Lakewood Abandoned Building Fire: Fourth Blaze at Same Site in a Week

Lakewood abandoned building fire concerns are growing after West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) responded to a blaze early Thursday morning — the fourth fire at the same location in just one week. Flames were reported around 5 a.m. at an abandoned building on Lamar Street near Colfax Avenue, with multiple 911 calls alerting authorities.

Firefighters quickly brought the main fire under control and remained on the scene to monitor hot spots. The building, previously boarded up, had parts of the plywood removed — raising concerns of unauthorized entry and possible arson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and local officials are urging the public to report any suspicious activity. This string of fires has prompted increased attention from fire investigators and safety officials in Lakewood.

West Metro Fire Rescue continues to monitor the site and reminds residents to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.