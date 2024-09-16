VIDEO: Ryan Wesley Routh’s son says his father hates Donald Trump like all reasonable people

Oran Routh tells the Daily Mail his father is not a violent person and didn’t believe he owned a firearm.

“This was the first I heard about it,” he told the Daily Mail.

Oran said his father hates Trump as “every reasonable person does” adding, “I don’t like Trump either.”

“He’s my dad and all he’s had is couple traffic tickets, as far as I know. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

“He said he was at the beach, but I thought that meant the outer banks in Hawaii.”

“He’s not a violent person. He’s a hard worker and a great dad. He’s a great dude, a nice guy and has worked his whole f**king life.”

“’I hate this game every four years, and think that we all do, and if my father wants to be a martyr to how broken and disassociated the process has become from the real problems and practical solutions, then that’s his choice.”

‘I’m not saying that’s what he’s done or what he’s about, that’s just my own rant being fed up with it all for my entire adult life.”

“South Park said it best, every 4 years we’re forced to choose between a turd sandwich and a giant do*che, and it all stays f**ked in the same ways by different degrees, and we’re exhausted and embarrassed by it all.”

Video: @dannyspitin