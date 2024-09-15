News

VIDEO: The Polaris Dawn crew astronauts have successfully returned to Earth safely

By moon

Watch as the Polaris Dawn crew spacecraft, Calypso, soars through Earth’s atmosphere, putting on a spectacular show in the night sky before successfully splashing down near Dry Tortugas, Florida.
The Dragon spacecraft, Calypso, carried four astronauts on the Polaris Dawn mission, which set new records as the first commercial low-Earth orbit mission in 50 years.

It reached the highest altitude any human has flown since NASA’s Apollo program ended in 1972—three times the altitude of the International Space Station. During the mission, the crew also conducted various experiments, tested Starlink’s laser-based communications, and carried out extensive research in microgravity. VIDEO:

