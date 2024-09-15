News

Wittenberg University in Ohio cancels events, increases security after shooting threat

A university in Ohio announced it is canceling campus activities on Sunday and is increasing the number of police officers on campus after receiving a shooting threat.

“Wittenberg University is currently taking extreme precautions following an email that threatened a potential shooting on campus tomorrow, Sunday, September 15, 2024. The message targeted Haitian members of our community,” the university, located in Springfield, said in an alert to students.

In the statement, Wittenberg Police said it is cooperating with the Springfield Police Division and the FBI to investigate the shooting threat.

Students, faculty and staff are urged to be cautious and alert of their surroundings. Anyone who will be on or near campus should prepare for additional instructions or a potential lockdown.

