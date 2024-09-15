VIDEO: Watch as the Proud Boys march in Springfield Ohio in response to a recent surge of Haitian migrants

Watch as around a dozen members of the Proud Boys march through the streets of Springfield, Ohio, in response to a recent surge of Haitian migrants.

locals claim this influx has compromised public safety, taken jobs from American citizens, and strained local resources.

They argue that the increasing number of migrants has led to heightened tensions in the community, with concerns over crime rates, housing availability, and access to social services. Video by @ScooterCasterNY: