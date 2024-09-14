NYPD investigating 3 separate shootings that left man dead, 2 others injured in the Bronx

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in Mount Hope. Police responded to a 911 call for reports of a person shot along Anthony Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. First responders transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the second shooting, police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the torso along Williamsbridge Road around 11:30 p.m. in Morris Park. The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

The third shooting happened just before midnight in Tremont.

According to the NYPD, a 42-year-old man was shot while inside a bodega at East 180th Street and Grand Concourse. Police say the suspect in this shooting was walking a dog when he shot towards the bodega, grazing the victim in the head, before fleeing the scene.

The victim went to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment.