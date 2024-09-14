News

NYPD investigating 3 separate shootings that left man dead, 2 others injured

By moon

NYPD investigating 3 separate shootings that left man dead, 2 others injured in the Bronx

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in Mount Hope. Police responded to a 911 call for reports of a person shot along Anthony Avenue.

VIDEO: A police operation is under way after an explosion…

Tito Jackson, brother of Michael Jackson , dies at 70

New Photo of Trump assassination attempt Ryan Routh moments…

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. First responders transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the second shooting, police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the torso along Williamsbridge Road around 11:30 p.m. in Morris Park. The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

The third shooting happened just before midnight in Tremont.

According to the NYPD, a 42-year-old man was shot while inside a bodega at East 180th Street and Grand Concourse. Police say the suspect in this shooting was walking a dog when he shot towards the bodega, grazing the victim in the head, before fleeing the scene.

The victim went to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

moon27734 posts 0 comments
News

Kamala Harris statement regarding possible assassination attempt against Trump

News

Chief Sheriff in Palm Beach: The shooter was 350-450 meters away from Trump

News

VIDEO: Ryan Wesley Routh’s son says his father hates Donald Trump like all reasonable…

News

BREAKING: 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off the Pacific coast of Canada

News

Ryan Routh: photo of Trump assassination attempt suspect

News

New statement from Trump: Nothing will slow me down

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

PHOTO: The suspect in the incident at Trump’s golf…

At least 2 police officers shot during shootout in…

CNN: it appears the gunshots at Trump Golf Club were…

Donald Trump Jr: this was a second assassination attempt on…

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: this was an assassination…

1 من 1٬338