a Massive House explosion, one person is missing in Gardencity, kansas
Nmerous emergency personnel and other authorities are on the scene in Garden City, Kansas, after a massive house explosion spread debris around the surrounding neighborhood.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing the boom and feeling the shaking miles away. Officials say at least one person is missing, and the number of injured people nearby is unknown.
The exact cause of the explosion is also unknown, as it is currently under investigation. This is a developing situation. VIDEO:
Comments are closed.