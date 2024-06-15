Met Office issues horror thunderstorm warning with hail – all 42 places affected
The Met Office has issued an urgent weather warning for showers and thunderstorms, which are expected to become more widespread this afternoon and last into the evening:
Areas affected
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Clackmannanshire
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
North East England
- Darlington
- Durham
- Gateshead
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- Northumberland
- Redcar and Cleveland
- South Tyneside
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Sunderland
The south of the country will mostly
North West England
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Blackpool
- Cumbria
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Yorkshire & Humber
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York
