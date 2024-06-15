UPDATE: houses have been set on fire caused by active shooter gunman as he is on shooting rampage shooting towards police in Auburn, Maine

Currently, numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene in Auburn, Maine, responding to an active shooter.

The gunman is on a rampage, targeting police and setting off propane tanks to explode, which have caused at least three houses to catch fire.

Officials are keeping their distance as they do not know the shooter’s location. Numerous shots have been fired, and it is unknown if anyone in the area has been injured. There is no word on casualties at this time.

State police tactical teams are evacuating houses and conducting a house-to-house search. This situation is still developing.