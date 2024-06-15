News

VIDEO: FOUR IN HOSPITAL AFTER SHOOTING AT DAYS INN IN PRINCETON, WEST VIRGINIA

By live
Join Cedar News Telegram

UPDATE: At least four people hospitalized following shooting during private party at Days Inn hotel in Princeton, West Virginia; lieutenant says there are two suspects, but status unclear.

ClickOnDetroit has changed the article again, saying the…

a Massive House explosion, one person is missing in…

UP TO 10 SHOT, WOUNDED AT DETROIT AREA WATER PARK

At this time numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel are conducting a manhunt and are on the scene at a Days Inn hotel in Princeton, West Virginia, following a reported mass casualty incident.
A suspect fired dozens of rounds inside the hotel. Officials on the scanner are reporting that eight to ten people have been shot, with some of the victims believed to be children.
Law enforcement is looking for two vehicles: a black Durango, believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, and a Chevy Spark. They are asking people to avoid the area and be on high alert. This situation is still developing. VIDEO:

https://youtube.com/shorts/9aI4UOuSeEk?si=eILAzFJjogNGh6R-
live347 posts 0 comments
    News

    ClickOnDetroit has now removed the headline that said the splash pad shooter is dead

    News

    UPDATE: the splash pad shooter killed himself in the standoff

    News

    VIDEO: A gunman shot multiple people at Rochester Hills, Michigan

    News

    At least 2 people killed in plane crash at Chino Airport in San Bernardino County,…

    News

    Man arrested in murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin

    News

    At least 5 people shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    Comments are closed.

    مزيد من الأخبار

    At least 2 people shot at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill,…

    Met Office issues horror thunderstorm warning with hail…

    UPDATE: houses have been set on fire caused by active…

    at least three residences on fire from gunman who opened…

    VIDEO: 1 man was killed 4 injured after an apparent…

    1 من 1٬062