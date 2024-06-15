VIDEO: FOUR IN HOSPITAL AFTER SHOOTING AT DAYS INN IN PRINCETON, WEST VIRGINIA

UPDATE: At least four people hospitalized following shooting during private party at Days Inn hotel in Princeton, West Virginia; lieutenant says there are two suspects, but status unclear.

At this time numerous law enforcement and emergency personnel are conducting a manhunt and are on the scene at a Days Inn hotel in Princeton, West Virginia, following a reported mass casualty incident.

A suspect fired dozens of rounds inside the hotel. Officials on the scanner are reporting that eight to ten people have been shot, with some of the victims believed to be children.

Law enforcement is looking for two vehicles: a black Durango, believed to be the suspect’s vehicle, and a Chevy Spark. They are asking people to avoid the area and be on high alert. This situation is still developing. VIDEO: