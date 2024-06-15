News

VIDEO: Portland, Oregon firefighters rescued around 30 people trapped upside down on a ride at Oaks Park

Watch as officials evacuated Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon, where over 30 people were trapped on a ride on the park’s first day open for the season. Officials at the scene said the passengers were stranded and stuck upside down on the AtmosFEAR swing ride for about 25 minutes.
They were able to manually bring the ride to the ground. Officials say they have closed the amusement park for the rest of the day. 911 dispatchers say this is not the first time AtmosFEAR has left riders stranded.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the ride’s stop remains unknown and under investigation, VIDEO:

