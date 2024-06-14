Four people shot in a mass shooting in Chicago, Illinois on June 14, 2024. Shell casings, a damaged vehicle, a phone and a USB charger discovered at the crime scene. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Friday morning on the 9100 block of S. Harper Avenue, four victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots.

A 44-year-old male was transported to the hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

A 37-year-old male walked into the hospital and is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

A 33-year-old female walked into the hospital and is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 30-year-old male walked into the hospital and is listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg. There are no suspects in custody.