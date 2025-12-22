BREAKING: Ryanair Plane Collides With Fuel Truck at Edinburgh Airport

A Ryanair flight was forced to evacuate after it reportedly collided with a fuel truck at Edinburgh Airport shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, according to initial reports.

Passengers described moments of panic and fear following the incident, with holidaymakers said to be terrified as the aircraft came to a stop on the tarmac. Emergency procedures were initiated, and the plane was evacuated as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries, and authorities have not yet released details on how the collision occurred. Airport officials and aviation authorities are investigating the incident.