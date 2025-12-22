🔴 BREAKING: Missiles Seen Over Iranian Cities During Military Drill

Missiles were reportedly visible in the skies above Eslamshahr, Isfahan, and Shahroud during an Iranian military drill, according to photos circulating online.

The images appear to show missile activity as part of the exercise, though Iranian authorities have not issued official details regarding the nature or scope of the drill. The activity comes amid heightened regional tensions and increased scrutiny of Iran’s military capabilities.

The situation remains developing, and further clarification is expected from official sources.