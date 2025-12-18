News
YouTuber Says Greg Biffle and Family Were Onboard Plane in Statesville Crash
Greg Biffle plane crash Statesville update: Family friend and YouTuber Garrett Mitchell says NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were onboard the plane that crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.
Mitchell made the statement publicly, but authorities have not officially confirmed the identities of those onboard. Emergency crews and investigators continue to examine the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.
Officials have urged the public to await verified information.