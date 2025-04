FLORIDA: DEVELOPING: Delta flight 1213 from Orlando to Atlanta experienced an engine fire, leading to an emergency evacuation on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport, with passengers safely escaping via chutes. No injuries have been reported so far, VIDEO:

VIDEO: Delta flight carrying 212 catches fire at Orlando https://t.co/XDgja1iczK pic.twitter.com/JV6kgkJUzq — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 21, 2025