Police officer shot during Easter celebration in Lake City, Florida

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) – UPDATE: Lake City Police announced three people have been taken into custody and are being questioned in relation to the shooting.

In a press release, officials said LCPD was providing crowd control at a large Easter celebration with more than a thousand attendees. During the event, a fight broke out between several people. When officers tried to intervene, shots were fired and a Lake City Police Officer was shot.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene and are currently being interviewed by detectives to determine their involvement, if any.

The injured officer was transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment. He was awake and communicative with officers and paramedics during transport.