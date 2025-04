An unidentified arsonist set a high-rise residential building ablaze in Seoul using a flamethrower, killing three people and injuring at least 11. According to local police, a 60-year-old South Korean man entered the 21-story building this morning and started a fire on the fourth floor with a modified pesticide sprayer converted into a flamethrower. The Video:

VIDEO UPDATE: At least 3 dead, 11 injured after man set fire to apartment building with flamethrower in Seoul, South Koreahttps://t.co/jugJ8dSDHL pic.twitter.com/Ovor9vWjLO — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 21, 2025