News

Van Buren, Missouri: Tornado Emergency has been issued for an extremely large and violent tornado on the ground

Join our Telegram

At this time, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado emergency for Fremont, Carter County, and Van Buren, Missouri, as a confirmed, massive, and extremely violent tornado is on the ground, causing catastrophic destruction. This is a life-threatening situation residents must seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado take action now. anyone caught in its path in great danger. Again, this is a confirmed, extremely large, and dangerous damaging tornado. Take cover immediately

Tornado Warning continues for Bartholomew County, IN, Brown…

VIDEO: homes are completely destroyed in Grenada,…

PHOTO: major tornado damage in Cave City Arkansas

News

PHOTO: tornado ongoing West of Matthews

News

multiple fatalities from the tornado in Poplar Bluff, Missouri

News

PHOTOS: houses, buildings destroyed in Cave City, Arkansas

News

Reports of multiple fatalities from the tornado in Poplar Bluff, Arkansas

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

VIDEO: Footage from Stillwater, Oklahoma, shows the impact…

Tornado Warning including Bruce MS, Calhoun City MS and…

Wedge tornado passing just north of Sidon, MS

Mayor of Cave City, Arkansas declares state of emergency

Tornado Warning including Champaign IL, Urbana IL and…

1 من 1٬973