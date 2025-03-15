Van Buren, Missouri: Tornado Emergency has been issued for an extremely large and violent tornado on the ground

At this time, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado emergency for Fremont, Carter County, and Van Buren, Missouri, as a confirmed, massive, and extremely violent tornado is on the ground, causing catastrophic destruction. This is a life-threatening situation residents must seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado take action now. anyone caught in its path in great danger. Again, this is a confirmed, extremely large, and dangerous damaging tornado. Take cover immediately