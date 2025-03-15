News VIDEO: A man went through the tornado that hit Rolla, Missouri 03/15/2025 Join our Telegram CAUGHT ON VIDEO: A man went through the tornado that hit Rolla, Missouri, and lived to tell the tale. the video: Tornado Warning continues for Bartholomew County, IN, Brown… VIDEO: homes are completely destroyed in Grenada,… PHOTO: major tornado damage in Cave City Arkansas VIDEO: A man went through the tornado that hit Rolla, Missouri https://t.co/CeOxAvwpAP pic.twitter.com/eHwuBxf3QT— Cedar News (@cedar_news) March 15, 2025
