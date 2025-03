An explosion has been reported inside a mosque in Azam Warsak Bazaar, South Waziristan Lower.

As per sources, the blast targeted Maulana Abdullah Nadim, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Wana and preacher at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque.

Several people, including Maulana Nadim, were injured—casualties feared.

He was previously targeted in a remote-controlled blast in Kalusha, where he was also injured.