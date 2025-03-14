News VIDEO: active shooter at Claremont Colleges in Claremont, California 03/14/2025 Join our Telegram Active Shooter Reported at Claremont McKenna College — Students shelter in place as police investigate a possible active shooter at Claremont McKenna College. VIDEO: Tornado Warning continues for Bartholomew County, IN, Brown… VIDEO: homes are completely destroyed in Grenada,… PHOTO: major tornado damage in Cave City Arkansas VIDEO: active shooter at Claremont Colleges in Claremont, California https://t.co/2LsC1fOkFM pic.twitter.com/LwMjrOT0WY— Cedar News (@cedar_news) March 14, 2025
Comments are closed.