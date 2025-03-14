VIDEO: American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport; all passengers evacuated
American Airlines says six passengers were hospitalized after Flight 1006 caught fire on the ground at Denver International Airport.
The footage was shared by Joshua Sunberg on Instagram who was at the airport.
“Fire at Denver Airport on American Airlines! Ground crews worked fast and got it out quick. Saw passengers flee through the smoke.”
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. VIDEOS:
Comments are closed.