At least 9 people shot, outside nightclub on Polk Street in Amarillo, Texas

AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA/PUBLIC RELEASE:

DATE: January 26, 2025

TIME: 2:05AM

CASE NUMBER: 25-501196

INCIDENT TYPE: Homicide, Deadly Conduct/Discharge of a firearm x8, Public Intoxication

OFFICER SUBMITTING RELEASE: Chief Martin Birkenfeld-Chief of Police, Lt. James Clements-Homicide, Cpl. Carmela Ogden-PIO

DETAILS: Amarillo, TX – At approximately 2:05 AM on January 26, 2025, the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting in the 700 block of S. Polk St. Eyewitness said that a vehicle approached the entrance of an open nightclub, and an unidentified individual exited the vehicle, opening fire into a large crowd with a rifle. After discharging multiple rounds, the suspect re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

A citizen who witnessed the incident followed the suspect’s vehicle and called 911 to relay the direction of travel. Thanks to the bravery and persistence of the witness, Randall County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle near Hillside and Bell St. Three suspects were apprehended and taken to the Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Division for further questioning.

The investigation revealed that nine individuals sustained gunshot wounds. Amarillo police officers immediately began life saving medical treatment to several victims on scene. Amarillo firefighters quickly arrived as did paramedics from AMR. Six people were transported to two different local hospitals for medical care. Three additional wounded arrived by private vehicles. One of the victims, 25-year-old John Love Louima, died at the hospital due to multiple gunshot injuries. Mr. Louima’s next of kin has been notified. The remaining gunshot victims are in various stages of medical treatment.

The shooter has been identified as Robert Kenney Knox, 23, of Amarillo. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nahryah Hilesta Ines Hayes, 21, also of Amarillo. An additional passenger in the back seat was identified as Britt Brinson Cave, 22. Knox and Hayes were both charged with murder and eight counts of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, and they have been booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Cave was charged with public intoxication and booked into the Randall County Detention Center. Officers and deputies recovered a firearm, shell casings, and other evidence likely connected to the shooting.

Evidence indicates this incident stems from an earlier altercation inside the bar. The suspects left the bar but returned in the vehicle. Detectives have a considerable amount of investigation to complete before we are able to understand completely what happened.

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is seeking assistance from the community. If anyone present during the shooting has video footage or any relevant information, please contact 806-378-9468, or submit a link via the provided QR code.