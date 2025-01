U.S. Embassy in Colombia to Close Visa Office Amid Deportation Dispute

Colombia: The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá will stop issuing U.S. visas tomorrow following President Gustavo Petro’s refusal to accept flights of migrants.

S. President Donald Trump announces more severe retaliatory moves against Colombia, including 25% tariffs, travel ban, visa sanctions, enhanced CBP inspections, and financial sanctions.