Two people slashed in the face inside club in Times Square

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Two people are recovering after being slashed inside a nightclub in Times Square.

Police say the attack happened at a club on Broadway between West 48th Street and 49th Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the NYPD, a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old were both slashed in the face.

First responders transported the victims to an area hospital. Officials say the two people are expected to be OK.

