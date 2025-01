VIDEO: Israeli fire in southern Lebanon left at least one person dead and 17 others injured

Israeli fire in southern Lebanon left at least one person dead and 17 others injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

بالفيديو؛ إصابات جراء اطلاق نار في اتجاه اهالي كفركلا بعد تجاوزهم الساتر الترابي https://t.co/vamEUbH7aI pic.twitter.com/muOBLkRBvw — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 26, 2025

One person was killed and nine people were injured in Houla while eight others were injured in Kfar Kila as residents sought to return to homes in the border area where Israeli forces remained on the ground, the ministry said. – Reuters